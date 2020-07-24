What’s next? How behavioural science can support pharma’s future

It's been a distressing time for many people. The economic outlook looks bleak, healthcare systems are overwhelmed and customers are still adjusting to the ‘new normal’. Marketers could be forgiven for being unnerved in these uncertain times... But the future could be bright.

A light at the end of the tunnel?

A marketer’s goal is to encourage customers to change their behaviour and adopt the brand. It can be a tough challenge. Yet the pandemic has required billions of people to change their behaviour in the blink of an eye. The reality is that customers have never been so open to change. For pharma marketers, understanding and shaping these changing behaviours could be key to differentiating and optimising their brand potential.

This is an opportune time to embrace behavioural science which, in recent years, has been successfully adopted and used by government and private enterprise as a means to enable favourable behaviours that benefit brands. It’s essentially about tapping into the unconscious biases and heuristics we each unknowingly hold when making decisions. If we can understand these biases at play, then we can provide nudges to effect a positive change in behaviour.

The EAST framework

In our behavioural science work at Research Partnership, we utilise the EAST framework, a simple model proposing that to enable a behaviour it must be Easy, Attractive, Social and Timely. Take telehealth as an example. Despite its benefits, many have long resisted the switch to telemedicine.

A number of behavioural biases inhibited this adoption. One example is ‘satisficing’, the tendency to settle for ‘good enough’ rather than the best possible outcome. Another is ‘loss aversion bias’, where the pain of a loss is more than the reward of a gain. A third example is ‘social norms bias’, where we conform to the views of our peers. No one was adopting telehealth and, without advocates, the movement lacked traction.