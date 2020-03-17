Why pharma should invest in the education of doctors

Research shows that educational, non-promotional content is key to pharma engagement strategies.

By committing to doctors’ education, companies improve their interactions with HCPs, increasing the chances of long-term advocacy.

Yet despite doctors calling out for more educational resources, the pharma industry can still find it hard to break from sales rep calls and other traditional methods of engaging with doctors.

What doctors want

M3 operates the Doctors.net.uk network of 235,000 UK doctors and, in an effort to understand what HCPs want, M3 ran a listening exercise involving nearly 250 doctors.

The survey found it is increasingly difficult for doctors to attend congresses, creating a knowledge gap at a time when specialisation is increasing their need for ongoing education. That trend is reflected in doctors’ desire for educational modules and non-promotional content.

Doctors said the most important change pharma could implement is sponsoring more educational events. This was followed by provision of honest, unbiased information. Doctors prefer third-party media as these sites are seen as impartial and present information in a form tailored to their needs.

The majority of doctors want content to be brief, preferably about half a page in length. And, given time constraints, there is a growing appetite for content that is easily consumed while commuting.

Doctors noted a lack of podcasts and digital conference coverage, and a particular desire was expressed for easily digestible digital conference content given the increasing struggle to attend congresses. Doctors think pharma is well placed to invest in this type of content.

Surveyed doctors cited the convenience and depth of information provided by online educational modules, which can be made even more valuable by including CPD certification.

As the NHS struggles to find the resources to create these, pharma companies can step in to provide these educational tools while simultaneously raising their profile.