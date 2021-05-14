Your brand experience matters

It’s hard to talk about building meaningful brands without referring to the consumer megabrands like Apple, Tesla or Amazon.

Normally, you get one of two reactions. Either acknowledgement of their greatness followed by bewilderment in how to apply that to your brand or eyes rolling as others admonish you for being lazy and clichéd.

Why? In healthcare marketing, we usually don’t think of brands as ‘experiences’ or consider ‘journeys’ like they do. Often, it’s hard to make the connection.

Thanks to COVID-19, we have seen fundamental shifts in working environments, manufacturing processes, communication methods, purchasing behaviours and of course healthcare provisions. However, the best brands don’t change at all.

They embrace disruption. These brands realise the world is dynamic and behaviours will change faster or slower than expected. In an era of unpredictability, the agile, authentic, purpose-driven brand is confident and outpaces its competitors.

A purpose-driven brand immediately suggests a grand goal of saving lives or changing the world. Very few are lucky enough to work on a brand that saves lives. In healthcare, we have that chance. Keep in mind that each brand has an opportunity to change lives for the better – not just with the product we are selling but the meaningful role we can play.

Make your brand matter

At Ashfield Health, we are a network of seven agencies with their own specialties and promise. We work with clients who make scientific discoveries and make a difference every day. When we were building the new Ashfield Health brand, we wanted to show how we were different, but united. We reviewed our purpose and the meaningful role we

have in the lives of 1,500 team members, partners, clients and the people they serve.