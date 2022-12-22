Mind the gender gap: how marcomms can tackle gender health inequality

Pharma insight on digital marketing, social media, mobile apps, online video, websites and interactive healthcare tools
The UK has been found to have the widest gender health gap in the G20 and the 12th largest globally.
Shameful and shocking, isn’t it?
Despite decades of talking about gender equality, change has been incremental and slow when it comes to health disparities. In fact, it was only this year that the first ever Women’s Health Strategy was published by the UK government.
The strategy was informed by a survey of 100,000 women that, together with some recent reports, revealed some distressing insight into the experiences of both cisgender and transgender women when accessing healthcare. For example:
Trans women, non-binary people, as well as trans people with gynaecological anatomy experience additional inequalities and are disproportionally impacted by poor mental health, with 73% reporting that they find it difficult to access mental health services commonly due to embarrassment, anxiety and having an unsupportive GP.
These disparities are largely rooted in the fact that the UK healthcare system is designed around cisgendered men, with men being the default patient in clinical practice and medical research. Therefore, when we think about women’s health, it shouldn’t just be about periods, menopause and gynaecological conditions, but rather the health of the whole woman. Only then can we begin to understand what the healthcare system should look like for women, how best to communicate with them and how best to support them.
The sheer scale of the task of closing the gender gap is huge, and while the Women’s Health Strategy will be vital in helping to tackle this, we can’t solely rely on the Department of Health and Social Care to address it, nor is it inclusive of trans women.
What can we do as marcomms professionals?
A great deal! However, the reality is that heart disease or menopause may not matter to you, until it happens to you or someone you care about. So, what can we do to ensure it matters to everyone, now?
At Evoke Mind+Matter, we believe health communications and marketing need a hard reset and, as an industry, we can play a huge role in bridging the gap. We’ve come up with six ways the industry can kickstart this change:
But this is just the beginning for us. We are committed to supporting this change, both within our organisation and beyond. From employee welfare changes to implementing creative guidelines and creating a health equity taskforce, this change is the reality for us.
However, there is so much more to be done. We will continue to challenge ourselves to ensure gender equality is at the heart of all we do.
Will you?
Kesha Tansey is a Director and Emma Moss is a Strategist at health marcomms agency Evoke Mind+Matter
