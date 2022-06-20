Your new goal for communications – social impact

Pharma insight on digital marketing, social media, mobile apps, online video, websites and interactive healthcare tools
Take a minute to think about this next sentence. Can you say with absolute certainty that you ‘ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages’? You obviously hope so. It’d be immoral to say any different. But sadly, the evidence points to no.
The sentence in question is the third of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) from the United Nations, which were announced in 2015. This third goal (of which there are 17 in total) focuses solely on good health and well-being and, to put bluntly, ambition is not being met with action to ensure ‘no one is left behind’.
The statistics make for stark reading.
The pandemic has halted progress in health and shortened life expectancy, with reproductive, maternal and child health targets now reversed. A lack of health workers, a lack of data,and a lack of investment in universal health coverage are some of the reasons being cited for this damaging lack of progress. It would be easy to blame the pandemic. But in truth, the news that we’re not on track is not a surprise. It is the pandemic that has magnified the issues the SDGs were put in place to prevent.
The net effect of doing nothing, is nothing
Now is the time to act. There has never been a greater awareness of these issues, nor have they been so prominent on agendas the world over. But, let’s be frank, anyone reading this doesn’t have a problem with accessing healthcare. This isn’t our problem, but it is our problem to fix.
With this focus then, where can we as communicators not just add value, but create value, for everyone who is missing out on good health and well-being?
What does this mean for our work? We need to do better at aiming to leave no one behind in healthcare, aim to be better at applying an ED&I lens to everything we do and communicate, and think about the people who need the services and treatments the most.
The challenges we face are at every level, from local to regional to global, so the ability to share new best practices and insights and, crucially, involve the very people we are trying to help are all principles that will start to form the new paradigm of communications campaigns in healthcare.
It also gives us a far more interesting challenge in measuring the social impact of our campaigns beyond the immediate and more traditional communications metrics to look at how and where barriers are being broken down to improve access to healthcare for everyone.
It's not about us, it’s about the legacy.
Chris Bath is Managing Director at Aurora
