Fox&cat: celebrating the 25th Communiqué Awards as official partners

The Communiqué Awards returned earlier this month to celebrate excellence within the healthcare communications industry and saw official partners fox&cat offer attendees the chance to win a prize aimed at reducing their stress levels.

Founder of the integrated healthcare communications agency, Paul Hutchings, explained: "Working in comms can be stressful at times, with over seven in ten of us reporting unmanageable levels of stress in 2022. While there are skills we can learn to help us better manage pressure, sometimes we just need to work our way through busy periods.”

With this in mind, Hutchings and the fox&cat team entered 98 guests into the prize draw for a set of Apple AirPod Max and the winner was notified after the event.

“Given music is a great way to destress after a busy day, or to help us focus and work our way through a busy workload, we felt a pair of these headphones would make for the perfect prize," Hutchings said.

The 25th Communiqué Awards welcomed hundreds of guests to the London Grosvenor House Hotel, with comedian and television personality Patrick Kielty as the evening’s host.

The two Communiqué co-chairs are Fiona McMillan, vice-president, international communications at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Jeremy Clark, founder and chairman at Clark Health Communications.

This year, the Communiqué Awards included 31 categories, covering healthcare communications and medical affairs, as well as individual, team and company honours. An evening of celebrations followed with networking and dancing into the early hours of the morning.