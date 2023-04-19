Global healthcare consultancy Uptake Strategies unveils a newly refreshed identity

Global healthcare consultancy Uptake Strategies has today unveiled a newly refreshed identity.

Coinciding with the company’s 18th year of providing consultancy to pharma and biotech clients around the world, the timely refresh represents a business that continues to scale at pace.

Founder and CEO Stephanie Hall said: “We have become and continue to be a global force for growth for our clients and our people. We have strong values and are led by our purpose to deliver work that positively changes more patients’ lives. Our fresh look is a confident visual representation of all of this.”

Stephanie and the Uptake leadership team share a sense of pride in delivering meaningful impact for their client base and credit their teams’ practical senior experience, combined with a commitment to a bold, confident, joyful and transformational approach.

Developed by Uptake’s own internal Marketing and Design teams, the refreshed identity is inspired by this approach and by the company’s strong values. While new, the identity feels familiar, retaining the consultancy’s iconic and bold ‘Uptake Red’ as a literal red thread that runs through its past, present and future.

Several of Uptake’s long-term clients offered valuable input throughout the design process, aligning with the company’s client-centric outlook.

Uptake’s traditional compass mark has been retired and the ‘Pebble’ has been introduced. Described by Uptake’s Marketing team as “an emblem of confidence and a bold statement of the impact Uptake has on the world”, Uptake will now use this as a stamp on its work, to demonstrate the pride taken in its diverse work delivered for clients. The Pebble incorporates a stylised ‘U’ with an upward slant to represent growth and transformation.

In a confident move, the company has dropped ‘Strategies’ from its identity, shifting to simply ‘Uptake’. While Uptake Strategies will remain in place for legal purposes, this change is welcomed by the company’s team and clients alike, who have used the shortened version in everyday interactions for many years.

As part of Uptake’s pledge to inspire exceptional in the next generation of industry leaders, Uptake1000 was launched in 2019. The initiative offers pathways that provide education and support to graduates seeking to explore pharma and biotech careers. Both Uptake1000 and its Academy have also received updates to their identities, creating a fresh and appealing aesthetic for their intended audience.

Find out more at www.uptakestrategies.com