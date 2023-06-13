Havas reveals new brand architecture and visual identity

Global communications group Havas has revealed a new brand architecture and visual identity for the first time in 20 years.

The agency said the revamp falls more in line with its global strategy, making it more "modern, meaningful and easier to navigate for clients, partners and talents”.

The update will see Havas bring its branded networks and operating companies, including Havas Health & You, Havas Creative Network and Havas Media Network, under one shared brand identity.

Non-Havas branded networks and operating companies will maintain their individual identities, the agency outlined, but will add an endorsement that clearly links back to Havas.

Yannick Bolloré, chairman and chief executive officer of Havas, said: "Our new identity is much more than a logo tweak. It reinforces our difference and gives us a competitive advantage by simplifying our service lines and highlighting our core values.

"It ensures we are treating our brand as a powerful, meaningful business asset and capitalising on our integrated approach to deliver seamless communications strategies that exceed our clients’ expectations."

The refresh was launched on 13 June, with Havas’ headquarters in Paris and key ‘Havas Villages’, including in London, Madrid, Mumbai, and New York, to be rolled out company-wide in phases over the balance of the year.

All Havas physical and digital branding worldwide will be encompassed within the update, including a new corporate website organised by core services, which the agency said will provide a more “client-centric experience”.

Thom Newton, global chief executive officer of Conran Design Group, Havas’ strategic branding agency that helped realise the project, said the rebrand addressed two key challenges: “The first, to improve client-centricity by integrating the brand architecture system and optimising the navigation of services. The second, to make the Havas brand truly distinctive through a new visual identity built around a characterful, modern logotype and signature assets that represent positive momentum.

“The new visual identity and endorsement system will present all Havas networks and operating companies as ‘One Havas’, making the group more meaningful as a multiplier that adds value across the portfolio."