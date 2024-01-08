Evoke unveils simplified brand and structure: Inizio Evoke

Evoke, an Inizio company, has announced it has simplified its brand and enhanced its offerings to ensure clients receive the most effective solutions tailored to the dynamic healthcare landscape. With this simplified brand ecosystem, the platform unites its specialty agencies and capabilities under a singular Inizio Evoke brand and core service areas in Marketing, Comms, Transformation, Media and Access. As one integrated platform, Inizio Evoke now delivers a more advanced offering and more intuitive experience for its clients and people. It further connects global capabilities to deliver the best thinking and provide clients with best-in-industry work, creative and innovative solutions.

“Building on our decades-long legacy of innovation, creativity and impact in healthcare, our new unified brand reflects our commitment to our clients,” said Reid Connolly (pictured above), CEO of Inizio Evoke. “It is a natural evolution that removes barriers to collaboration and allows us to continue to deliver against the needs of our clients while leading change in the dynamic healthcare market. Under the banner of our bold new Inizio Evoke brand, we are better equipped to tap into Inizio’s global powerhouse as a leader in the pharma and life sciences industry, providing seamless access to the full Inizio platform and expertise across Advisory, Medical, Engage and Biotech. This ensures our clients have access to the latest cutting-edge solutions along with a partner that is fully invested in their success.”

Evoke specialty agencies are now operating under the new Inizio Evoke brand as follows:

Inizio Evoke: combines the global marketing expertise of Evoke North America, Evoke Europe and Evoke Mind+Matter UK to deliver full service brand marketing, advertising and creative capabilities that harness data-driven insights to deliver transformative impact across DTC, patient and HCP audiences.

accelerate brands, businesses and patient experiences by delivering unmatched results for clients across every therapeutic area.

The new Inizio Evoke brand will continue to serve as a premier partner for the world’s most innovative and ambitious healthcare organisations, with an even stronger focus on delivering client-centric solutions that drive transformative growth.

“Being in lockstep with our clients’ needs is key to delivering transformative growth for their businesses. This is the promise we’re making at Inizio Evoke, and it’s the foundation upon which all our client relationships are built,” said Connolly. “In better aligning our organisation with clients’ needs and challenges, we are not just changing our name; we are evolving to become a more effective partner and go beyond what most think is possible from one agency partner, putting us and our clients at a uniquely competitive advantage.”

