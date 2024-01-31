Please login to the form below

PM Society Awards tickets now on sale!

The 38th PM Society Awards will take place on Friday 15 March in London

PM Society Awards 2024

The 38th PM Society Awards will take place on Friday 15 March in London with Twist Health as the headline sponsor. The Awards are the longest running and largest awards event in the pharma marketing and healthcare agency calendar.

To view all the finalist agencies and clients, please visit the PM Society’s website.

Where: JW Marriott Grosvenor House London
When: Friday 15 March 2023
Time: 12:00pm - 8:00pm
Dress code: Semi Formal

The awards attract around 1,000 guests, showcases the best creative work our industry has to offer and gives an opportunity for attendees to network and celebrate!

Buy your tickets now and also enjoy:

  • An exciting digital exhibition before the awards ceremony
  • Networking with your colleagues, client and teams
  • Three course meal with wine
  • Top comedy talent

For more information and to buy tickets, please click here.

About the PM Society

The PM Society is a not-for-profit organisation supporting companies and individuals working in pharmaceutical marketing and healthcare communications. The PM Society has the following purpose:

  • Supporting organisations and people in healthcare
  • Recognising excellence and promoting best practice
  • Providing education and development

For more information contact contact@pmsociety.org.uk

31st January 2024

