PM Society Awards tickets now on sale!

The 38th PM Society Awards will take place on Friday 15 March in London with Twist Health as the headline sponsor. The Awards are the longest running and largest awards event in the pharma marketing and healthcare agency calendar.
Where: JW Marriott Grosvenor House London
When: Friday 15 March 2023
Time: 12:00pm - 8:00pm
Dress code: Semi Formal
The awards attract around 1,000 guests, showcases the best creative work our industry has to offer and gives an opportunity for attendees to network and celebrate!
About the PM Society
The PM Society is a not-for-profit organisation supporting companies and individuals working in pharmaceutical marketing and healthcare communications. The PM Society has the following purpose:
