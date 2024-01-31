PM Society Awards tickets now on sale!

The 38th PM Society Awards will take place on Friday 15 March in London with Twist Health as the headline sponsor. The Awards are the longest running and largest awards event in the pharma marketing and healthcare agency calendar.

Where: JW Marriott Grosvenor House London

When: Friday 15 March 2023

Time: 12:00pm - 8:00pm

Dress code: Semi Formal

The awards attract around 1,000 guests, showcases the best creative work our industry has to offer and gives an opportunity for attendees to network and celebrate!

Buy your tickets now and also enjoy:

An exciting digital exhibition before the awards ceremony

Networking with your colleagues, client and teams

Three course meal with wine

Top comedy talent

About the PM Society

The PM Society is a not-for-profit organisation supporting companies and individuals working in pharmaceutical marketing and healthcare communications. The PM Society has the following purpose:

Supporting organisations and people in healthcare

Recognising excellence and promoting best practice

Providing education and development

