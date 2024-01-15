Stirred announces Stirred Well, a new wellness offering

Stirred has announced the launch of a new wellness offering, Stirred Well, to extend its reach into the preventative, everyday health space.

The continued rise in self-care and the role of technology, including femtech, has resulted in a "significant growth period for the wellness sector" in recent years, Stirred said, adding that the outlook “remains optimistic” despite recent inflation and distribution challenges affecting some parts of the market.

"Increased retailer focus on wellness, a continued need to relieve the pressure on health systems, and a deepening of the consumer wellness mindset will all play a key role in helping to shape 2024 as a pivotal year in health,” the agency said.

The new offering will be led by former Evoke consumer health director, Amy Greenwood (pictured below), who said: “Stirred Well is launching at a time when staying well really matters and aims to help clients make a stir in an increasingly crowded marketplace.

“Our experience, alongside recent market events which have seen a number of consumer health brands breaking away from their pharmaceutical ‘parent’ organisations, confirms that consumer health and wellness brands need their own distinct approach: creative that rivals any fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brand but developed with access to deep regulatory understanding when it’s required.”

Greenwood added that the agency has a “deep understanding” of wider health systems and how they impact the wellness market, which puts it in a "great position to build compelling and impactful campaigns, as well as advise on trends and opportunities coming down the line”.





Also commenting on the announcement, Stuart Hehir, Stirred co-founder, said: “We launched in 2021 with a mission to match the innovation of the health sector with the communications innovation it deserved and until now have largely focused on the pharmaceutical sector.

"But both personally and within the team, we’ve got a wealth of experience that spans FMCG, public health and over-the-counter brands and products, so this move ensures we are delivering on our mission across the full health spectrum, from prevention to cure, and improving people’s everyday health and wellness.”