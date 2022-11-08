We’ve got talent





Like many people, I fell into healthcare communications. More accurately I fell into medical sales and then into healthcare comms. Now, my son will tell you, that was so long ago that we did not have mobile phones or personal computers, ‘so how could we find out about anything?’.

But, I still talk to many people who say they too ‘fell’ into healthcare comms – and they are the generations that are surgically attached to their devices and the extensive access to information that confers. So why are we not in a much better position now? I feel it’s because a healthcare comms career remains one of the best kept secrets. And it’s certainly not an unattractive career option, with good salary and career progression opportunities, a sector that has a positive impact by helping to enhance the treatment of illness and improve health and well-being, a wide range of opportunities requiring different skills and experiences, and daily variety in the roles themselves.

Every senior comms leader, especially in the agency world, tells me talent recruitment and retention are two of their major challenges. Perhaps as a consequence, the priority focus tends to be short term, filling the gaps now through recruitment from those already within the sector. The result, however, is a sector that is becoming fiscally challenged through spiralling salaries, facing the danger of deteriorating quality due to overpromotion, and facing the leaky bucket scenario as some individuals may desert the sector, perhaps because of the increasing burden on those with experience. Sound familiar? The challenge is that we can’t magically create people with experience, we have to help them to develop in their roles.

Speeding up the development process

One successful strategy being employed is an increased commitment to the training and development of talent. This has the benefit of enabling individuals to develop more quickly, but also helps build loyalty due to the organisation’s support and commitment to their ongoing development. For larger organisations this may be through tailored in-house programmes. But smaller operations can still build similar programmes using external courses such as those provided by the Healthcare Communications Association (HCA), PM Society or commercial training groups.

Retaining talent

In a talent sparse market, keeping the great talent we have is a top priority. Hybrid working is a double-edged sword in this regard. On the positive side, the flexibility it offers employees provides much goodwill. However, it also makes a job change less of a move, and more of a change of email. Surveys tell us people stay committed to companies they feel emotionally connected to through the culture, purpose, attachment to colleagues, or trust and empathy with its leaders. The already mentioned career development and associated training, as well as a good work/life balance, also score highly. However, we need to recognise that in the agency world specifically, retaining talent is not just affected by what the agency does. Clients, as much as agencies, have a vested interest in keeping the best talent working with them, so how clients interface with agency teams can have a significant influence on achieving this goal.

Transferable skills

Another potential strategy to add talent in the short term is to recruit from other sectors with transferable skills, with the aim of being able to then get them up to speed more quickly. However, this is easier for some disciplines more than others, and even then is not without its challenges. In the early stages, a disconnect between salary expectation and specific sector experience may need to be overcome. And the perception of existing team members of somebody coming in as a ‘fast track’ can lead to disillusionment, as can the extra burden put on them to help get these individuals up to speed. If not carefully managed, there is therefore the risk of creating that leaky bucket scenario. If we can find ways to mitigate these challenges, it could open up a new mid-level talent pool for us.

Awareness

There is no doubt that to serve the needs of our sector for the future, we need to make more people aware of healthcare communications as a career and knock on the right doors. Similarly, we need the sector to commit to talent acquisition, not just now, but in preparation for our future needs as a thriving and growing discipline. We also need to think in a more diverse way about where we are looking for our talent and who we are recruiting. Moving away from just the red brick universities, and indeed beyond universities themselves, to embrace the development of school-leavers, while also considering those with disabilities and those from diverse social and ethnic backgrounds.

We talk a lot about influence in our everyday roles, so let’s all use our personal influence to spread the word and help bring new and exciting talent into our sector. There’s a lot of untapped talent out there if we are open-minded.

Mike Dixon is CEO of the Healthcare Communications Association and a communications consultant