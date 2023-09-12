When it comes to improving health, understanding that there is always much more to do is important, but it is also important to recognise and celebrate achievements along the way. And from my perspective, this year’s annual Edelman Trust Barometer health data has identified one such step forward.

This internationally recognised, annual global survey, always provides valuable insights into public trust. As a communicator or marketer, building these insights into our work can only enhance their potential for success.

So where did my glimmer of achievement come from? This fact: in 2023 only 1% of responders defined ‘being healthy’ as purely physical. Stop and consider that. All the work by countless organisations, individuals and health systems to encourage – alongside physical health – consideration of mental health, social health and the environment in which we live (defined as Community Livability in this particular report) has built a foundation of people’s view of their health, across the globe. How that breaks down in terms of responses is this: 91% think about mental health, 88% physical health, 83% social health and 79% community livability. If that is how those we are communicating with view their health, then we need to ensure we are also talking in the same multidimensional way.

Health inequality increases

Sadly, beyond that beacon of encouragement, there are also some chilling facts revealed this year. But hopefully, as stark as they are to read, they are motivational for us to address to help make a difference. Across markets, respondents feel it has become harder to take care of their health – the gap between how well they are taking care of themselves vs how well they think they should be, has increased significantly. The biggest barriers? Cost and lack of, or changing, information. So, it’s no surprise then that this situation is compounded for those on lower incomes, with those individuals far less likely to report good health. Health inequality was already a significant challenge, but it is clear that with global inflation, our responsibility to properly address this unacceptable situation has become more pressing.

Who can we consider in our communications?

When we look at which individuals are trusted to tell the truth about health issues, who we can perhaps leverage in communication initiatives, it is interesting to note that nurses and pharmacists are now almost as trusted as much as ‘my doctor’. Throughout the pandemic, nurses and community pharmacists remained very visible and engaged more in face-to-face contact than perhaps the general practitioner, who rapidly migrated to more virtual connections where appropriate, which partly explains this increase in trust. In markets such as the UK, for example, the community pharmacist is sometimes the consistent face of an individual’s healthcare, accessible during the day and sometimes out-of-hours, which helps the trust to develop. Conversely, the concept of always going to see your specific GP has mainly disappeared, with larger practices now providing only the available doctor at the time.

Another group of individuals who have become significantly more trusted on health matters are ‘my friends and family’. This is perhaps an opportunity and a concern. On one hand it justifies the strategy to ensure we engage with them in our communications, so these individuals are able to reinforce messages, provide support or actively encourage action. However, if this trust starts to usurp seeking or listening to healthcare professional (HCP) guidance, or perhaps worse, becomes considered the authority on a topic, then the risk of misinformation and the associated health consequences increases.

How we utilise the family and friends opportunity is important to ensure they are aligned and reinforcing sound ethical advice or providing appropriate care and support, and not regurgitating fake news from social media. And the risk is real; a staggering four in ten of 18-34 years olds believe that an average person who has done their own research is just as knowledgeable on most health matters as doctors.

Engage with the individual

There are also some clear messages about the required approach from HCPs and experts. Firstly, when being cared for, individuals want to be treated with their whole self being considered. They want to have their medical needs treated alongside easing their concerns and being cared about as individuals. And they want the experts to treat them as equal partners in any health change process, including them in the science, showing how it will integrate into their everyday lives and ensuring they have a voice in what happens.

‘My employer’, the guardian of health

But where do people now look outside their country’s healthcare system to support their health? One thing is for sure, it isn’t the media where, in general, trust has plummeted since 2019 to a situation of distrust. Alongside media in this downslide is government. Conversely, remaining as the only non-health institution trusted with health is ‘my employer’. And they are not just doing well on trust, they are also believed to be doing better than even the healthcare systems themselves in making sure individuals are as healthy as possible. It’s understandable why employers have a vested interest in employee health and as such are trusted guardians of health; perhaps therefore, we need to be working more closely with them in our communication endeavours to improve health and well-being.

Once again, the 2023 Edelman Trust Barometer health data provides us much food for thought, and opportunity for action, in helping achieve health goals.