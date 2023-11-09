PM Society announces new chair for 2024

The PM Society has appointed Dom Marchant, chief creative officer at OPEN Health, as chair, to succeed co-chairs Caroline Benson of Cuttsy + Cuttsy and Colin Williams from Astellas.

Dom has been part of the PM Society executive team for seven years, leading on the Creativity for Good initiative which links charities with pro bono creative partners. Dom's focus will be on raising the profile of the PM Society as a not-for-profit organisation that gives back to the industry and society in general through a range of worthwhile initiatives. These include free careers events, an initiative to bring a more diverse talent pool into the industry, work with charities and a range of activities designed to promote best practice for the benefit of healthcare professionals and ultimately patients.

Dom is also keen to champion pharmaceutical marketing as a discipline, part of PM Society’s long-term strategic plan, with several work streams focused on training and education in this area, as well as two awards events that highlight the very best work within the pharma marketing and creative communications space.

Dom said: “Having worked with the PM Society for several years, including having been head judge at the PM Society Awards in 2022, I am delighted to take on this role. I am keen to continue the good work that Caroline and Colin and the rest of the board have achieved.”

Outgoing co-chairs Caroline and Colin said: “After four wonderful years as co-chairs of the PM Society, the time has come to pass the golden baton on to a new chair, and we genuinely can’t think of a better person for the job than Dom. We’ve always been active chairs wanting to make an impact and difference. That won’t change as we remain on the board, and in Dom we see the same positive mentality.”

Dom joins board members Rachel Farrow, Jenny Claridge, Carwyn Jones, Colin Williams and Caroline Benson. Watch this space to find out who else will be joining the 2024 board soon.

The PM Society is a not-for-profit organisation supporting companies and individuals working in pharmaceutical marketing and healthcare communications.

For more information contact Jenny@pmsociety.org.uk