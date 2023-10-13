Life sciences services company Eversana acquires Healthware Group

Eversana has announced its acquisition of Healthware Group, building on the long-standing partnership between the two companies and expanding Eversana’s European operations and global capabilities.

Healthware, a full-service agency and consultancy headquartered in Italy, will immediately merge with the US life sciences services company’s global agency network, Eversana InTouch.

Jim Lang, chief executive officer of Eversana, said: “Gone are the days of siloed, ineffective operations or regional strategies. Our clients need global strategy and integrated commercial services balanced with the right in-market expertise.

"And now with an even stronger global agency powerhouse connected to Eversana’s full commercial ecosystem, we are advancing our commitment to provide clients with unmatched support for brands worldwide.”

The relationship between the two agency networks dates back to 2017, when Healthware signed a joint venture agreement with Intouch Group, which was later acquired by Eversana in 2021.

“Healthware Group and Eversana InTouch have had a long and successful partnership dating back many years and spanning Europe, Asia Pacific and North America,” said Roberto Ascione, chief executive officer of Healthware Group. "Our companies share a common culture and vision, and together, we are already leveraging the power of digital and technology solutions to deliver global brand impact and transform stakeholder engagement and patient care.”

Founded by Ascione, Healthware has provided marketing, advisory, customer engagement and media services, medical communications and education, and advanced technology capabilities for over 25 years.

As part of the acquisition, Healthware’s flagship global events, media and publishing divisions, including the annual Frontiers Health conference, will be owned and operated by Eversana.

Ascione said: “With this merger, we will become a formidable force in the market, providing services well beyond a traditional agency network, which is why this merger was so compelling to us.

"We look forward to serving both new and existing clients with an expanded set of commercialisation services and to continue to lead the transformation of the life sciences industry and beyond.”