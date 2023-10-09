Please login to the form below

PM Society Awards 2024 open for entries

Twist Health will be the headline sponsor of the awards for the second year running

2024 marks the 38th year of the PM Society Awards which celebrate creativity, impact, and innovation in pharma and healthcare communications.

We are delighted that Twist Health will be our headline sponsor for the second year running.

We are pleased to announce that the awards are now open for entry! This year’s categories are:

  • Product Promotion (Single Piece)
  • Product Brand Campaign
  • Best Promotional Campaign for a Company or Initiative
  • Charity or Patient Organisation including Pro-Bono
  • Internal Communications
  • Best Creative Medical Education Programme or Campaign
  • Meetings, Events and Exhibitions
  • Disease Awareness: Public/Patients (including Film and Animation)
  • Disease Awareness: HCPs (including Film and Animation)
  • Patient Support
  • Agency Self Promotion and Internal Communication
  • Best Use of Insight
  • Trailblazing Award
  • Creative Impact Award
  • Diversity & Inclusion in Creative Communications
  • Diversity & Inclusion Initiatives
  • Agency Champion
  • Pharma Marketing Pioneer

You can now start working on your entries and don’t forget to get them to us by Thursday 9 November by midnight to qualify for our early bird pricing. Entry deadline is Thursday 16 November and a final extension will be given until Thursday 23 November for an additional cost.

Join us at our launch webinar
We will be holding two free to attend webinars where you can find out more about this year’s awards and categories:

  • 10 October at 11am
  • 11 October at 2pm

Registration for the webinars are open now and a link will be sent nearer the time.

Should you need help with your entry or have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact our Awards Manager lorna@pmsociety.org.uk.

The awards ceremony will be held at JW Marriott Grosvenor House, London, on Friday 15 March 2024 where we will host 900 plus guests from across the industry – tickets will be on sale from early December.

Take the spotlight and sponsor the awards. We work hard to promote your company and brand as soon as you get involved, with promotion before, during and after the event.  There are VIP sponsor opportunities at the event itself, including a sponsor pre-dinner drinks area. Please email jenny@pmsociety.org.uk for more information on various sponsor opportunities.

Good luck and we look forward to receiving your entries!

The PM Society
The PM Society is a not-for-profit organisation, which was founded over 40 years ago. Today it has over 4000 active members from over 250 companies and has three aims – to support organisations and people in healthcare, to recognise excellence and promote best practice and to provide education and training. For more information see our website at http://www.pmsociety.org.uk.

For further information please contact: Rachel Farrow, Director, PM Society, rachelfarrow@pmsociety.org.uk.

Article by
The PM Society

10th October 2023

From: Marketing

