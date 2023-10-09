PM Society Awards 2024 open for entries

2024 marks the 38th year of the PM Society Awards which celebrate creativity, impact, and innovation in pharma and healthcare communications.

We are delighted that Twist Health will be our headline sponsor for the second year running.

We are pleased to announce that the awards are now open for entry! This year’s categories are:

Product Promotion (Single Piece)

Product Brand Campaign

Best Promotional Campaign for a Company or Initiative

Charity or Patient Organisation including Pro-Bono

Internal Communications

Best Creative Medical Education Programme or Campaign

Meetings, Events and Exhibitions

Disease Awareness: Public/Patients (including Film and Animation)

Disease Awareness: HCPs (including Film and Animation)

Patient Support

Agency Self Promotion and Internal Communication

Best Use of Insight

Trailblazing Award

Creative Impact Award

Diversity & Inclusion in Creative Communications

Diversity & Inclusion Initiatives

Agency Champion

Pharma Marketing Pioneer

Visit our website to explore the categories in more detail

You can now start working on your entries and don’t forget to get them to us by Thursday 9 November by midnight to qualify for our early bird pricing. Entry deadline is Thursday 16 November and a final extension will be given until Thursday 23 November for an additional cost.

Join us at our launch webinar

We will be holding two free to attend webinars where you can find out more about this year’s awards and categories:

10 October at 11am

11 October at 2pm

Registration for the webinars are open now and a link will be sent nearer the time.

Should you need help with your entry or have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact our Awards Manager lorna@pmsociety.org.uk.

The awards ceremony will be held at JW Marriott Grosvenor House, London, on Friday 15 March 2024 where we will host 900 plus guests from across the industry – tickets will be on sale from early December.

The awards ceremony will be held at JW Marriott Grosvenor House, London, on Friday 15 March 2024 where we will host 900 plus guests from across the industry – tickets will be on sale from early December.

The PM Society is a not-for-profit organisation, which was founded over 40 years ago. Today it has over 4000 active members from over 250 companies and has three aims – to support organisations and people in healthcare, to recognise excellence and promote best practice and to provide education and training. For more information see our website at http://www.pmsociety.org.uk.

For further information please contact: Rachel Farrow, Director, PM Society, rachelfarrow@pmsociety.org.uk.