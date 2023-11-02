Prime Global becomes Prime

Prime Global is evolving and augmenting its capabilities to become a leading player in healthcare communications. This week the business announces a new vision, strategy and refreshed brand to support the dynamic needs of its clients and the sector.

Chief executive officer, Graeme Peterson, commented: “The world of healthcare is changing. In 2016, our strategy was clear and the brilliance of our people became the very heart of our brand. Since then, we’ve expanded our capabilities, adding cutting edge technology, data and evidence to our core high science, strategic and creative expertise. We now need to deliver a fresh approach to problem solving, original thinking and better ways to improve lives sooner.”

This commitment is reflected in a new vision of 'accelerating life-changing solutions to global healthcare challenges' and supported by refreshed values that underpin the company's ways of working: 'Be brave, be human, be passionate and be exceptional.' Notably the company’s name will simplify to ‘Prime’, to demonstrate the integration of its enhanced capabilities. Prime’s original logo has evolved too, becoming more connected and digital first, strengthened by a dynamic visual world energised by electric blue.

Graeme concluded: “We’ve made many amazing advances, but in the future we will face new global healthcare challenges. Prime has evolved to meet these challenges. We’ve augmented our capabilities to deliver a dynamic fusion of expertise, unparalleled high science, data, evidence, cutting-edge technology, strategy and visionary creativity. We are committed to delivering world class outcomes that our partners trust to achieve their goals, and to support the needs of our clients, our people and patients everywhere.”

Prime is a global team encompassing senior scientists and academics, award-winning and cutting-edge technologists, evidence and data professionals, strategic communication experts and visionary creatives.