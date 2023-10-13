Research Partnership publishes new patient syndicated report on living with COPD

Research Partnership has announced the publication of its new patient syndicated report, titled Living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) US 2023, which the agency says "offers valuable insights into patient behaviour”.

The report covers the US market, with a sample of 111 patients with moderate-to-severe cases of the chronic respiratory condition, and explores the patient journey, from pre-diagnosis to ongoing management.

“Understand the patient burden as they navigate through diagnosis, treatment and coping physically and emotionally with COPD,” Research Partnership said.

The new Living with COPD report, which is now available to purchase, is part of the agency’s wider Living With series, aimed at providing a "foundational understanding of the patient journey through real-world patient insights".

It has also recently launched new reports in Living with Crohn’s disease, psoriasis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive fibrosing interstitial lung disease.

Mariel Metcalfe, Head of Living With at Research Partnership, said the agency is “committed to producing research which focuses on the voice of the patient, and to offer a more patient-centric view of what it is like to live with a long-term, life-changing illness”.

She continued: "Our reports cover a wide range of therapy areas such as in immunology, metabolic conditions and respiratory, and we hope to expand the list of therapy areas year on year.”