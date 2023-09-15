Reimagining medical communications

Medcomms is transforming

In half a decade, the medcomms mission has transformed out of all recognition, requiring medcomms leaders to adapt to new therapies and data sets, serve a wider range of stakeholders better and to communicate a range of innovations, new technologies and fast evolving healthcare professional (HCP) preferences.

The era of static, all-encompassing communications devoid of emotion or context is gone. Now, HCPs expect elevated storytelling, creative execution and targeted delivery of content and information across multiple channels to diverse, and in some cases new, audiences. Additionally, the role of medcomms is also changing, now front and centre in pharma’s strategic mission.

To lead transformation, organisations need to be built for transformation and pharma’s medical communicators need to align themselves to lead in this time of change:

Mindset: embracing a transformational mindset and a clear vision and focus

embracing a transformational mindset and a clear vision and focus People: training and recruiting for a new era of strategic positioning, enhanced collaboration and expanded skill requirements

training and recruiting for a new era of strategic positioning, enhanced collaboration and expanded skill requirements Process: driving operational models for collaboration and agility and new tools for coordination

driving operational models for collaboration and agility and new tools for coordination Technology: driving digital buy-in, harnessing technology, and driving the practical integration of AI.

Mindset

Clarity of vision and focus is key with so much to do and limited resources to do it.

It’s a shift from the formulaic approach to being savvy and innovative in what we do with greater targeted communications and digital,” says Matt D’Auria, CEO, Healthcare Consultancy Group (HCG).

Driving cultural change is arguably the most important task facing medcomms leaders as they adapt to new tasks and roles.

“Without a clear sense of mission, change is hard to effect,” says Greg Imber, HCG’s Chief Engagement Officer. “Some of the most successful innovation we've seen with medcomms teams is when we get everybody excited and take that mindset to heart. Then you see people taking risks and pushing things because that thirst is there. Starting with small pilots and trying things out is a proven first step.”

People

Medcomms is facing a new era of training and recruiting. The race is on to build new capabilities that require new skills and talents in using analytical tools, the use of AI and automation in the creation and curation of medical content and beyond.

The evolving cross-functional role of medical affairs need people who have natural curiosity and ability to create new relationships both within and outside the company. The ambiguity of this transformation requires the stronger operational ability to manage tightly integrated timelines, assess critical pieces of information and in directing large, integrated, diverse teams.

Some of these emerging skills gaps can be filled by internal training but much of it is going to be outsourced to agencies, which are fast developing their own data, research, omnichannel, AI and content delivery capabilities.

Process

Collaboration is not optional. To master omnichannel, internal organisational culture matters more than technology implementations or training. Silos need to be broken down between different teams, driven by close cross-functional relationships. Incremental achievement, starting small and building, with quick metrics to reinforce success to the wider organisation is the proven starting approach.

Agility also needs to become second nature. Speeding the content creation process and enabling it to be easily adapted and repurposed is essential in the new digital context and so demands a new approach.

New tools may also be needed for better coordination as medcomms has found itself lacking in tools to manage what are now highly complex communications campaigns that encompass starkly different audiences.

Technology

The application of AI and automation is going to be essential in helping medcomms manage the complexity of personalised content and to assess and work with complex behavioural mechanisms.

With this shift of AI from promise to practical, the upskilling of medcomms teams to apply AI is now a key need.

The challenge medcomms leaders face is immense. They are being asked to engage broadly and to develop new skills and capabilities at pace. There’s no indication that the pace of change will slow. Technology and the right partnerships will therefore be important – particularly partnerships between the pharma and the tech world.

Conclusion

“There is no one straight route to the success of our transformation,” says D’Auria. “We need to reimagine medcomms through a systematic change that comes with its share of twists and turns. The key is a new culture of experimentation, accept the non-linearity of it, embrace the power of new collaborations and new technologies to realise the transformation vision.”