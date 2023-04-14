Please login to the form below

The PM Society Digital Awards 2023

The PM Society Digital Awards 2023 are open for entries!

PM Society Digital Awards logo

The PM Society Digital Awards 2023 have opened for entries! Entries should be submitted by 16 May. There is an early bird deadline (with a reduced entry fee) of 9 May 2023.

The PM Society Digital Awards are held annually in September at The Brewery in London, attracting around 500 guests. With thanks to our headline sponsor for the second year running, Digital Peloton.  Judges are predominantly from pharmaceutical roles, joined by those with specific digital expertise. Uniquely, second-round judging involves finalist teams presenting their work to prestigious judging panels. There is a real focus on effectiveness within this event, as well as digital innovation.

This year, there are 19 categories.

Effectiveness Awards:

  • Brand promotion
  • HCP education, training & support
  • Patient Programmes
  • Disease Awareness (Public) NEW
  • Meetings & events
  • Engaging HCP Communities
  • External Communications (Pharma or Agency)
  • Internal Communications (Pharma or Agency)
  • Market Access Communications to Policy Makers NEW
  • Evolving Campaigns for Success
  • Healthcare charities, patient associations & the NHS
  • Customer Experience Excellence (evolved from Multichannel or Omnichannel Campaign)

Craft Awards:

  • Film
  • Animation
  • Innovation – Best use of technology REVISED
    Innovation – Creativity

People Awards:

  • Project or Account Manager of the Year
  • Digital Agency of the Year (formally Agency Digital Team)
  • Pharma Digital Partner

Why enter these awards? The awards highlight and celebrate quality and best practice in all creative healthcare communications, allowing pharma companies and agencies to benchmark their own work against that of other companies. While there are many healthcare awards worldwide celebrating creative work, marketing communications and digital impact, if you work in pharma marketing these are the awards specifically aimed at you.

The two-stage judging process is rigorous and you can be sure that the best work will win. We recruit more than 50 judges from the industry and follow a strict process. We also gather feedback each year from entrants, sponsors and judges to ensure we improve year on year.

The PM Society is a not-for-profit organisation doing good work for our industry and needs your support. Each year we put some of the profits back into providing free careers events and supporting our charity.

The PM Society
The PM Society is a not-for-profit organisation that was founded over 40 years ago. Today it has over 4,000 active members from over 250 companies and has three aims – to support organisations and people in healthcare, to recognise excellence and promote best practice and to provide education and training. For more information, see our website at www.pmsociety.org.uk

For further information please contact:
Rachel Farrow
Director
PM Society
rachelfarrow@pmsociety.org.uk

PM Society Digital Awards

Article by
The PM Society

14th April 2023

From: Marketing

