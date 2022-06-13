90TEN Medical appoints Niamh Mangan as its new managing director





International healthcare communications agency, 90TEN Medical, a branch of Envision Pharma Group, has appointed Niamh Mangan as its new managing director.

The appointment to the senior management team is a promotion for Mangan, who previously served as the consultancy firm’s director.

In her new role, with the support of the senior leadership team, Mangan will provide leadership and oversee the medical communications aspect of the agency.

Prior to joining 90TEN in 2018 as an account director, Mangan was a senior account director at Cello Health Cypher, and she also worked at Apothecom, a Huntsworth Health company.

From 2013 to 2015, Mangan served as an executive board member for ABPCO, a UK membership organisation for professional conference and event organisers working in-house and for agencies, in the corporate, public, association and other not-for-profit sectors.



Commenting on the appointment, Susanne Clark, global head of Envision Scientific Solutions, said: “Niamh has been a key driving force within our medical division, achieving consistent business growth and success within the team for many years. For these reasons, and many more, I’m so pleased Niamh will be stepping into this new role to lead the team.”



Alongside this promotion, 90TEN has reinforced the senior management team on the 90TEN Communications side of the business, which has seen the promotion of Victoria Dacker to senior associate director, in addition to the recent appointment of Harriet Middleton as senior associate director.

Dacker joined 90TEN in 2020 and played an integral role in the launch of 90TEN US in 2021. Middleton moved to 90TEN from MSD and has over 13 years of both in-house and agency experience in healthcare communications, public relations and policy.



Claire Long, managing director of 90TEN Communications, said: “We are delighted to see such inspiring professional development for our existing team members as well as welcoming a new leader to our senior management team.”