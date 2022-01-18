Anthem PR appoints new managing director Rebecca Fergusson

Health PR group Anthem has appointed Rebecca Fergusson (pictured above) as its new managing director.

Fergusson joins Anthem as its new managing director, brings a wealth of over 20 years of experience to the role, having successfully served in senior leadership positions. These positions have included her most recent work as managing director at Mind + Matter, a branch of Ashfield Health. Prior to this, Fergusson was the managing director of Red Health – previously a part of Huntsworth.

As part of her new role, Fergusson will oversee the daily management of Anthem alongside the company’s growth and progression strategies.

Commenting on the developments at Anthem, Fergusson said: “Many healthcare agencies have diluted or even lost the skill to develop campaigns that gain traction in earned, not just owned and paid media. With an increasingly rare strength in media and influencer relationships, the team at Anthem is an exception.”

She continued: “I believe bringing this editorial mindset to multi-channel strategic healthcare communications is essential. So, I’m looking forward to leading this talented team of people to even greater success.

“Anthem’s independent, free thinking and nimble approach is a key reason I wanted to join the team and is also why current and new clients and employees will choose to work with us.”



For David Youds, founder and CEO of Resonant Group – the company that acquired Anthem in September 2021 – Fergusson’s appointment as managing director has come “at a pivotal time for the business”.

Youds added: “Her experience and industry connections are second to none, but what stands her apart is her drive and passion to bring a fresh approach to healthcare PR. That’s what makes her the perfect match for Anthem and the right person to lead the team into an exciting and successful new era.”