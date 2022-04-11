Claire Gillis appointed to newly created role of CEO of VMLY&R HEALTH

VMLY&R has appointed Claire Gillis to the newly created role of CEO of VMLY&R HEALTH. As part of her new role, Gillis has also joined the company’s global leadership team, supporting further growth and development of VMLY&R HEALTH across Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

Gillis joined VMLY&R in 2020 to launch a specialist international agency, focusing on prescription pharma companies developing breakthrough treatments. As a trained pharmacologist, health economist and health entrepreneur, she brings an extensive background of healthcare experience to her role as CEO, having previously served as international CEO of WPP Health Practice from 2016.

As a regular speaker on topics covering health access and health equity, her current area of interest is the eradication of racial disparities in clinical research.

Commenting on her new role, Gillis said: “Working in this industry gives you a unique opportunity to make a difference to people’s lives – and it’s a pleasure to be surrounded by people who feel the same way. This connected culture and our expanding team of talented leaders will help us to improve people’s lives and drive access to healthcare.”

VMLY&R has created four additional roles, as part of a broader strengthening of its senior leadership staff, that will focus on developing its existing design, strategy and science capabilities.

The four senior leadership appointments include Christianna Gorin, who has been appointed as co-lead for North America and chief experience officer. Gorin will be responsible for expanding the integration of customer experience for health.

Jason Gloye has been made co-lead for North America and chief client officer and brings a wealth of experience in advertising, public relations and client marketing experience to the role.

Olivia Collins has been appointed managing director of global growth, following ten years of international brand and business development experience.

Walt Geer has been made the company’s chief experience design officer, bringing over a decade in tech and design. This appointment marks VMLY&R HEALTH as being the first healthcare communications agency to have appointed a chief experience design officer.



The leadership restructure follows a year of global growth for VMLY&R HEALTH amid major expansion of its specialist health capabilities.