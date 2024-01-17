Cuttsy+Cuttsy promotes Harriet Karia to managing director

Cuttsy+Cuttsy has announced the promotion of Harriet Karia to the role of managing director.

Karia has been with the agency for the past four years, first serving as an account director, before taking on her most recent role of client service director.

Prior to this, Karia spent over 20 years in the charity sector and was most recently head of fundraising and communications at Chilterns MS Centre. She has also held roles at Age UK (Help the Aged), Macmillan Cancer Support and the Hospice of St Francis.

Commenting on her latest venture, Karia said: "I'm delighted to be taking on the role of managing director. Leading our talented team is a privilege, and I'm proud to work with individuals whose passion and creativity form the core of our success.”

In her latest role, Karia will oversee client service and take on a broader agency overview, supported by co-founders Caroline Benson and Mathew Cutts.

Benson commented: "Harriet’s promotion is an exciting time for us, her natural leadership and strong relationships with clients and colleagues made her an obvious choice for the role.

"She will continue to ensure everyone gets the support they need, both inside and outside the agency."