Edelman appoints Jenni Mercer as UK head of healthcare marketing

Global communications firm Edelman has announced the appointment of Jenni Mercer as UK head of healthcare marketing.

Mercer has over two decades of experience in integrated healthcare marketing across Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), as well as UK markets. Most recently, she served as growth director at Evoke, an Inizio company.

Prior to this, Mercer was business development director, North Europe at McCann Health, which followed on from her position as business director, global when she first joined the company. She also previously served as general manager for MENA in Dubai, an affiliate of IPG.

In her new role, Mercer will work closely with Edelman’s newly hired healthcare marketing lead for EMEA, Nils Giese, and the local market health leads across the region. In addition, she will partner with Eleanor Read, Edelman’s managing director for health in London.

Read commented on Mercer’s appointment: “This latest move builds on the strong foundations built out of Germany in brand sales support and our successful development of a robust global public health portfolio.

“[Mercer’s] experience and profile makes her the ideal partner for [Giese] and the perfect person to grow our offer from the UK.”