Evoke appoints Cris Morton as group president

Morton was most recently group president at Havas Health & You

Cris Morton Evoke, an Inizio company, has announced the appointment of Cris Morton as group president, marketing.

Prior to his appointment, Morton served in multiple senior positions at Havas Health & You for over a decade. He first joined the company as managing director, which led to his role as president, before taking on his most recent position as group president.

Before joining Havas Health & You, Morton served as executive vice president and managing director at FCB Health, an IPG company, and executive vice president and client service director at the New York healthcare agency, TBWA/World Health.

In his new position, Morton will lead the marketing and creative agency business globally, bringing his extensive industry experience and client-centric leadership to Evoke.

Commenting on his appointment, Morton said: "I am so excited to be joining the Evoke team, especially at this moment as there is real, palpable momentum.

"There's also a tremendous passion and energy for leading transformation in the industry as [part of] our north star commitment to our clients. The laser focus on 'health more human' is powerful and meaningful to me as someone who has spent all my career in healthcare communications."

Reid Connolly, chief executive officer and founder of Evoke, said that he was “thrilled to have [Morton] join the leadership team at Evoke”.

He added: "[Morton’s] experience, his leadership style, his passion for creative problem solving, and his commitment to keeping our clients and what's important to them at the centre of everything we do made [Morton] the ideal leader for where the business is today and where we are going."

Jen Brogan

1st November 2023

