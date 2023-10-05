Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

Executive Insight Healthcare Consultants promotes Philippe Coune to partner

Coune first joined the company in 2013 as a consultant

Philippe CouneExecutive Insight Healthcare Consultants has announced the promotion of Philippe Coune to the role of partner.

Coune has been with the company for over a decade, first serving as a consultant, which led to his more senior positions as director in 2019 and most recently as principal.

Prior to Executive Insight, Coune was an associate at Stratas Partners, a doctoral assistant at EPFL, and a chemist at Lancaster Laboratories and UCB Pharma. He also interned at Merck and Eli Lilly earlier in his career.

Coune brings extensive experience in the biopharmaceutical field to his new position, including the assessment of funding options for cell and gene therapies, as well as an in-depth background in market access and strategic pricing, specifically focusing on the fields of rare diseases and advanced therapies.

Commenting on the promotion, Andrea Sobrio, founder and managing partner of Executive Insight, said: “Philippe is dedicated to [helping] our clients successfully tackle their critical market access challenges ahead of global launches.

“In recent years, he has been instrumental in developing our leading-edge expertise in the commercialisation and access of cell and gene therapies.”

Marc Pesse, a partner with Executive Insight, added: “Throughout his journey with us, Philippe’s collaborative spirit and deep industry insights have both elevated our team and enriched the value we bring to our clients's businesses.

“We all congratulate Philippe on this well-deserved achievement and wish him all the best as he continues to contribute to shape the next step of Executive Insight’s exciting adventure.”

Article by
Jen Brogan

6th October 2023

From: Marketing

Share

PME Digital Edition

Subscribe to our email news alerts

PMHub

Add my company
Wave Healthcare Communications

Wave combine scientific, medical and brand expertise to deliver clinically focused programmes that are trusted by HCPs, drive better patient...

Latest intelligence

Harnessing the power of AI in clinical trials
Fareed Melhem talks about how artificial intelligence can help to reduce the burden of trials on patients...
The five ‘innovation areas’ driving success in chronic diseases
How to gauge implementation complexity in order to unlock the full value of innovative products...
The Power of Visuals.
Emotion is the core of healthcare storytelling, but there are many ways to do it. This week, Jon from our Design Team explores a few mediums for doing so, from...

Quick links