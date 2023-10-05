Executive Insight Healthcare Consultants promotes Philippe Coune to partner

Executive Insight Healthcare Consultants has announced the promotion of Philippe Coune to the role of partner.

Coune has been with the company for over a decade, first serving as a consultant, which led to his more senior positions as director in 2019 and most recently as principal.



Prior to Executive Insight, Coune was an associate at Stratas Partners, a doctoral assistant at EPFL, and a chemist at Lancaster Laboratories and UCB Pharma. He also interned at Merck and Eli Lilly earlier in his career.



Coune brings extensive experience in the biopharmaceutical field to his new position, including the assessment of funding options for cell and gene therapies, as well as an in-depth background in market access and strategic pricing, specifically focusing on the fields of rare diseases and advanced therapies.



Commenting on the promotion, Andrea Sobrio, founder and managing partner of Executive Insight, said: “Philippe is dedicated to [helping] our clients successfully tackle their critical market access challenges ahead of global launches.

“In recent years, he has been instrumental in developing our leading-edge expertise in the commercialisation and access of cell and gene therapies.”

Marc Pesse, a partner with Executive Insight, added: “Throughout his journey with us, Philippe’s collaborative spirit and deep industry insights have both elevated our team and enriched the value we bring to our clients's businesses.

“We all congratulate Philippe on this well-deserved achievement and wish him all the best as he continues to contribute to shape the next step of Executive Insight’s exciting adventure.”