FCB Health Europe appoints two new senior leadership positions





FCB Health Europe has appointed two new leadership roles in a move that adds further support to the agency’s ongoing growth after the formation of IPG Health last year.

Lucy Morgan (pictured left) has been appointed managing director for FCB Health UK with immediate effect, and will be based in London. Her appointment as managing director indicates the expansion of FCB Health’s offering to meet client needs.

Morgan previously served as managing partner of McCann Health London. She will report to Jonathan Kukathasan, president of IPG Health UK, who she worked alongside at the agency for 18 years.

Commenting on her promotion, Morgan, said: “It’s an exciting time to be working in the healthcare business, and particularly in the IPG Health network as opportunity abounds. I’m looking forward to this new adventure with FCB Health.”

Isabel Rojas (pictured right) has also been promoted, with her new appointment being head of planning for FCB Health Europe. Rojas will oversee the management of a team of planners in the UK, Germany and Spain. She will report to Julie Pilon, executive vice president and chief strategy officer.

She originally joined FCB Health UK as engagement strategy director in 2021, having been at Havas Lynx Group where she served for over five years, most recently as head of strategy.

Reflecting on her new role, Rojas said: “I’m looking forward to growing the strongest planning team in healthcare communications across Europe, returning the trust that FCB Health and the IPG Health network have placed in me with outstanding results that inspire our people, brands and clients.”

Jörg Hempelmann, president of IPG Health Europe, said: “As we align our offer across Europe, we have been able to ignite our talent across the network. These new appointments reflect our fundamental principles of interconnectivity and interoperability, enabling us to strengthen our position and delivering new dynamics for the benefit of both existing and new clients.”