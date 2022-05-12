Four Communications Group appoints Sarah Hart as director of Four Health





Integrated marketing and communications agency, Four Communications Group, has announced the appointment of Sarah Hart as its new director of its health branch, Four Health.

Hart first joined the agency in April 2022 and her new promotion to the position of director will see her leading accounts for multiple healthcare and pharmaceutical clients.

With over 25 years' experience of working with pharmaceutical clients in the UK and at an international level, Hart has been involved with supporting clients in developing communications strategies, devising and implementing creative communications campaigns and engaging with key stakeholders.

Previously, she worked for Munro & Forster Communications, where she began in 1992 working as both a director, and then later on 2011, moved into the role of senior consultant. In the last ten years, Hart has applied her earlier industry experience to her work as a freelance healthcare communications consultant. Her time in the industry has reinforced her knowledge of supporting market access strategies and crisis management.

Commenting on the company’s new addition to its team, Matt de Gruchy said: “Central to our strategy is our ability to grow our leadership team and provide senior counsel to clients through the addition of proven talent such as that which Sarah brings. We are delighted to welcome her.”

Sam Bremner, managing director at Four Health said: “I’m so pleased we have Sarah on board as a permanent Director. She’s a real asset to the team.”

Hart is also the founding member of the Healthcare Communications Association and serves as chair of the Evaluation Sub Committee. In addition to this, she led the development of the first healthcare communications-specific Evaluation Toolkit, which encouraged a sharper focus on the need to show results from healthcare communications programmes.