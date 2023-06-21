GCI Health announces two new senior leadership hires

GCI Health has announced two new senior hires, marking the latest phase in the expansion of its UK team.

Victoria Bramham joins GCI as executive director, bringing with her more than 20 years of experience in healthcare communications. She joins the agency from Edelman, where she served as head of client services, health.

Over the course of her career, Braham has led disease awareness and therapy launch campaigns for both global and local markets, and held senior roles at agencies including Weber Shandwick and Virgo Health.

Emma Coughlan will be taking on the role of director, and brings more than 17 years of healthcare communications experience to the role. She also joins from Edelman, where she most recently served as director.

Couglhan has supported large global pharma clients with integrated omnichannel campaigns, patient advocacy programmes and disease awareness, and has held roles at Shire Health London, Galliard Healthcare Communications, Fleishman Hillard and Tonic Life Communications.

Commenting on the new hires, Kim Walker, managing director, GCI Health London, said: "To continue delivering great work for our existing and future clients we are committed to hiring the most talented and experienced people in the industry.

“Victoria and Emma bring exceptional skills and a wealth of knowledge, together with values that complement our supporting and inclusive culture. I am delighted to welcome them to the team."