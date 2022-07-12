Hanover appoints Ian Dodge to its senior adviser panel





Hanover Health – part of the Hanover Group – has announced that it has appointed former NHS England national director of strategy, primary care and community services, Ian Dodge (pictured centre right), as a senior adviser.

With this appointment, Dodge joins a group of senior advisers for Hanover focused on market access and health system innovation including former payers, regulators, industry executives and health system managers in the UK, European and international markets.



Other new additions to Hanover’s senior adviser panel include Malcolm Qualie (pictured far left), former medicines lead for specialised services at NHS England, and former National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) highly specialised technology lead Josie Godfrey (pictured centre left).



From 2014 to 2022, Dodge served as part of the NHS England Board and Executive leadership team, and during his time with the organisation, he led NHS England’s approach to the current NHS reforms and reorganisation. Additionally, he spear-headed the organisation’s innovation and transformation work amongst other responsibilities.

Before joining NHS England, he was director of the NHS Group and head of policy for the Department of Health, while in 2005-2006, Dodge served as the Prime Minister’s senior adviser on the NHS.

In his new position at Hanover, Dodge will offer support to clients in understanding the NHS environment as the health system landscape adapts to a new structure and aims to affect new innovative practices, therapies and technologies. Alongside his new role, Dodge will continue his work as an adjunct Professor at the Institute of Global Health Innovation, Imperial College, London.



Andrew Harrison (pictured far right), group managing director of Health at Hanover said: “This is an era of breakthrough science with new therapies and technologies that can save lives and transform health systems. With health systems under incredible pressure, Hanover is well-equipped to help companies understand how their products and services can add real value. Ian will give our clients even deeper insight and expertise.”



Commenting on his appointment, Dodge said: “Bringing new therapies and technologies to the NHS is about finding a win-win that delivers better outcomes for patients and value for taxpayers. I look forward to helping clients identify opportunities to improve healthcare in the UK and internationally.”