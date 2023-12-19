Hanover Communications promotes Emma Gorton as managing director

Hanover Communications has announced the promotion of Emma Gorton, previously deputy managing director of Hanover Health, as managing director.

Gorton has been with Hanover for the past seven years, having first joined the company as senior account director, which led to her more recent roles as associate director, director and senior director.

Prior to this, Gorton served in a variety of roles at Ogilvy Healthworld, including as senior account manager and senior account executive.

During her time at Hanover, Gorton has advised global organisations in the healthcare sector on how to implement impactful external affairs campaigns.

Gorton will replace the founder of the agency, Andrew Harrison, who will be stepping down from his role as group managing director of health in February 2024.

Harrison commented: "I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved at Hanover Health, and I feel confident and excited about the future of our health team under this leadership."

In her new position, Gorton will oversee the agency’s healthcare practice and report to Gavin Megaw, president and managing director of Hanover.

Commenting on her promotion, Gorton said: “We are excited to be expanding our healthcare expertise… to help our clients navigate these complex challenges, achieve their strategic objectives, and continue to have impact for patients around the globe.”