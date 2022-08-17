Hanover Health appoints James Mole as a director





Hanover Health has announced the appointment of James Mole as a new director. Mole joins the agency from his previous role as deputy director of communications at NHS England and will report to leads Alex Davies and Emma Gorton.

In his new role at Hanover Health, Mole will lead various blue-chip pharmaceutical accounts, applying his background of media expertise while managing stakeholder relationships and supporting agency clients.

During his time at NHS England, he also served as head of media over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting regular Downing Street press conferences and managing journalist enquiries. He also offered senior counsel to NHS leaders, including former chief executive Sir Simon Stevens and his successor Amanda Pritchard, alongside Dame Dr Emily Lawson who spearheaded the NHS COVID-19 vaccination programme. He also worked closely with leading medics, including NHS national medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis.

Speaking on his appointment, Mole said: “It’s great to join Hanover Communications. Having been supported by exceptional teams at NHS England, particularly during the COVID-19 response, I’m pleased to be able to work again with such smart and creative people here at Hanover.

“The pandemic was the clearest demonstration possible that good communications aligned with medical advances is a powerful combination, and Hanover Health is the best place to be to work with organisations which are developing the most interesting, important and innovative products to improve patients’ lives, public health and scientific understanding.”

Alex Davies, deputy managing director, Hanover Health, added: “We could not be more excited to have James join the team at Hanover. He brings a peerless level of media experience to the table and will provide invaluable insight to clients wanting to tell a powerful story and break-through. We’re delighted to have him on board.”

Hanover has also hired George Butterworth as a senior account director in its policy, advocacy and public affairs team. With fifteen years’ experience of working with government, parliament and healthcare charities – including Cancer Research UK, Diabetes UK and the Alzheimer's Society – Butterworth has a proven track record in senior medical communications. Most recently, he developed a new smoking cessation strategy for England at the Department of Health and Social Care.