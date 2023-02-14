Havas Health & You appoints Alex Okada as chief creative officer of Havas Lynx Group

Havas Health & You (HH&Y) has appointed Alex Okada as the new chief creative officer (CCO) of Havas Lynx Group, one of the company’s health communications agencies.

Okada brings extensive experience to his new role, which will see him working closely with Havas Lynx Group's newly appointed chief executive officer (CEO) Claire Knapp and HH&Y Global CCO Eric Weisberg.

Over the course of his career, Okada has led creative work across five continents and his achievements have been recognised by Cannes Lions, Clio and the Effies, among others.

He was most recently executive creative director for international accounts at MullenLowe, where he led creative work globally for brands such as Bayer, Persil/OMO, Knorr. Okada has also held CCO level positions at Publicis, Leo Burnett and McCann Erickson.

Commenting on his new role, Okada said: "I'm thrilled to join [Havas Lynx Group]. The creative opportunities and the chance to work side by side with this amazing, talented team are fantastic."

CEO Claire Knapp said: "Alex brings unbelievable talent paired with the empathy, energy and vision to nurse massive creative ideas and let them come alive. Every now and then, you meet someone, and it just clicks – from the first moment it was clear that we had the same belief in what is possible and a shared approach in how to make it happen.”