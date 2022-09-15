Havas Health & You appoints Laura Mizrahi as chief creative officer of H4B Chelsea





Havas Health & You has announced the appointment of Laura Mizrahi as chief creative officer (CCO) of one of Havas Health & You's flagship health and wellness agencies, H4B Chelsea.

Mizrahi joined H4B Chelsea on 6 September from FCB Health NY and will work alongside H4B Chelsea president Violet Aldaia and Havas Health & You Global CCO Eric Weisberg to further accelerate agency growth through data-driven, connected experiences in order to meet the needs of the health and wellness sector.

With over 20 years of delivering consumer and health creative, Mizrahi has extensive experience, having worked with brands including Cialis, Trulicity and Skyrizi.

Her background spans a variety of categories, including women's health, rare disease, oncology, diabetes and immunology. During her time at FCB Health NY, she served as executive vice president and executive creative director, a role in which she contributed to substantial business growth for the agency.

Prior to that, she served as senior vice president and executive creative director at Razorfish Health. From 2009 to 2019, Mizrahi served as senior vice president, group creative director at Grey NYC, where she managed a team of over 40 creatives.

Commenting on the new hire, president of H4B Chelsea, Violet Aldaia, said: "I couldn't be more thrilled to partner with Laura on the next phase of growth at H4B Chelsea.

"Her dedication to craft, creative excellence, and her leadership style combined with our commitment to the future of health and wellness marketing makes H4B Chelsea a valuable partner to our clients, as well as a very exciting place to work."

Mizrahi spoke on her move to the agency: "Joining H4B Chelsea is a dream come true. It's clearly an environment that, like me, strives to push the limits of health communications through the alchemy of technology, data and humanity.”

She added: My inclusive, supportive and deeply human approach to leadership fits seamlessly with the culture that already exists here. I can't wait to partner with Violet to foster the growth of the agency and its people."

Fellow CCO, Eric Weisberg, said: "Laura immediately stood out from the many people I met because she embodied everything I hoped for, creatively and culturally, in the next chapter of 'Chelsea's' history. Her pedigree of integrated, modern and award-winning work speaks for itself, but equally impressive is her inclusive leadership style that elevates the people around her."

H4B Chelsea works with a wide range of clients across pharma, biotech, over-the-counter and health technology.