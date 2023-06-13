Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

Inizio appoints Shauna Aherne as president of medical excellence

Aherne has two decades of leadership experience in the pharmaceutical industry

Shauna Aherne Inizio Medical has announced the appointment of Shauna Aherne as president of medical excellence and specialised services.

Aherne has two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, including several senior leadership roles. She previously served as director of market strategy at Artcraft Health, before moving to Medisys Health Communications, where she was senior director of client services from 2016 to 2017 and vice president of strategic accounts until 2020.

Most recently, Adherne served as president and executive vice president at MedEvoke, an Inizio company, for the past three years, where she was involved with the agency’s consultative and strategic services.

Within her new role, Aderne will be responsible for growing the agency’s specialist medical excellence and transformation offering across the business, as well as expanding its existing international client portfolio.

Global chief growth officer at Inizio Medical, Zack Lentz commented: “We are in a time of medical transformation, where the role and demands of medical affairs are rapidly evolving. This has created the need for a strategic partner who can navigate the clinical and commercial landscape, deliver communication excellence and activate new and innovative solutions.”

Article by
PMGroup

14th June 2023

From: Marketing

Share

PME Digital Edition

Subscribe to our email news alerts

PMHub

Add my company
Genetic Digital

Genetic Digital specialises in developing digital marketing solutions for the healthcare, medical and pharmaceutical sectors. From developing a digital strategy,...

Latest intelligence

To support patient-centricity in clinical trials, look to rare disease communities
How patients are seeking new treatment options that will advance the care of their communities...
From Multichannel to Omnichannel
Take a look at the movement to omnichannel communication...
Can the patient pathway provide a route to success?
Why pharma companies need to identify barriers and co-create solutions along the patient pathway to ensure their new products reach the patients who need them...

Quick links