Inizio appoints Shauna Aherne as president of medical excellence

Inizio Medical has announced the appointment of Shauna Aherne as president of medical excellence and specialised services.

Aherne has two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, including several senior leadership roles. She previously served as director of market strategy at Artcraft Health, before moving to Medisys Health Communications, where she was senior director of client services from 2016 to 2017 and vice president of strategic accounts until 2020.

Most recently, Adherne served as president and executive vice president at MedEvoke, an Inizio company, for the past three years, where she was involved with the agency’s consultative and strategic services.

Within her new role, Aderne will be responsible for growing the agency’s specialist medical excellence and transformation offering across the business, as well as expanding its existing international client portfolio.

Global chief growth officer at Inizio Medical, Zack Lentz commented: “We are in a time of medical transformation, where the role and demands of medical affairs are rapidly evolving. This has created the need for a strategic partner who can navigate the clinical and commercial landscape, deliver communication excellence and activate new and innovative solutions.”