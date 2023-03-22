Please login to the form below

Inizio appoints Stefanie Christmas as global head of DE&I

Christmas joins from Vynamic, where she founded the firm’s DE&I efforts in 2016

Stefanie Christmas

Inizio has announced the appointment of Stefanie Christmas as its new global head of diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I).

Christmas joins the executive team from Vynamic – an Inizio advisory company – where she founded the firm’s DE&I efforts in 2016.

During her time there, she also co-developed Vynamic’s DE&I consulting service to help their clients establish a DE&I strategy.

Christmas said: “Having previously worked for Vynamic for seven and a half years, I am looking forward to taking up a new challenge working as part of Inizio’s extended executive team.

“During my time with the company, I’ve worked with some phenomenal companies across the biotech, biopharma and pharmaceutical sectors. Having worked transformational initiatives to embed DE&I in organisations, I can’t wait to get started and make my mark in my new role.”

Christmas will now be responsible for developing an organisation-wide DE&I strategy, as well as ‘working with individual business unit leaders to deliver operational alignment and accountability’.

Commenting on the new hire, Inizio’s chief executive officer, Paul Taaffe, said: “Throughout her career, Stefanie has been highly successful in helping organisations take their DE&I offering to the next level, which will be a big asset at Inizio.

“It’s also great to appoint Stefanie from within the Inizio family, showcasing the opportunities across the group when it comes to our team's career development.”

Article by
Emily Kimber

22nd March 2023

From: Marketing

