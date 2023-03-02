Ketchum appoints Conor Nash as global chief financial officer and chief operating officer

Ketchum has named Conor Nash as its new global chief financial officer and chief operating officer. Nash brings more than 20 years of financial and operational experience to the consultancy, having supported an extensive range of brands including IBM, Verizon, Mondelez, SC Johnson and Audi.

He joins from communications company WPP, where he has held a variety of commercial, operational and financial leadership roles at the holding company level and for its agencies such as Ogilvy and Grey.

He most recently served as Ogilvy’s chief operating officer in North America, spending the past few years focused on developing commercial and operational solutions for some of WPP and Ogilvy’s largest clients. Previously, he qualified as a chartered accountant with Ernst & Young in Ireland before relocating to New York in the US.

In his latest role at Ketchum, Nash will be responsible for driving growth – both operationally and financially – and supporting the firm’s overall efforts to deliver on client excellence, the agency said in a statement.

Nash said: “It’s incredible to join an organisation that celebrates innovation and delivers exceptional client experiences time and time again. Working in partnership with Omnicom Public Relations Group, I’m thrilled with the opportunity to play a role in driving progress for the consultancy as well as join a team that truly delivers work that matters.”

Commenting on the new hire, Mike Doyle, president and global chief executive officer, said: “Conor’s stellar background and deep professional experience will have a profound impact on Ketchum and our overall business strategy. His strong values, client-centric approach to the work and global sensibility will help fuel our continued growth and value to our clients and colleagues alike.”