Lilly announces two new senior leadership hires

Eli Lilly has announced two new senior female leadership hires, Rachel Batterham and Emily Pegg.

Rachel Batterham has joined Lilly as the senior vice president for international medical affairs and environmental shaping in obesity. She joins the company from the department of medicine at University College London (UCL), where she held a faculty position since 2003.

Batterham is recognised as a clinical leader in the field of obesity through her research identifying the role of gut hormones as treatments for obesity. She established and formerly led the Bariatric Centre for Weight Management and Metabolic Surgery at University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Emily Pegg joins Lilly in the role of associate vice president, medical for Northern Europe covering the UK, Republic of Ireland and Nordic Countries. Pegg brings a decade of experience, most recently as Associate Medical Director for Takeda UK and Ireland.

Her previous roles including five years at Novartis, where she held both UK and regional positions within its neuroscience franchise. From there, Pegg moved to Shire shortly before its acquisition by Takeda, where she was the Country Medical Lead for Genetic Diseases and later Head of Medical Affairs for Oncology.

Commenting on the appointments, Laura Steele, general manager of Lilly UK and Northern Europe, said: “I’m delighted to welcome such talented experts to our team. Rachel and Emily’s extensive experience will be invaluable as we work to deliver innovative treatments to patients at this pivotal time for the life sciences industry.”