NHS England appoints Chris Hopson as its new chief strategy officer

Hopson previously served as chief executive of NHS Providers

Chris Hopson

NHS England has announced that the appointment of Chris Hopson as its new chief strategy officer.

Previously, Hopson served as the chief executive for NHS Providers – formerly the Foundation Trust Network – using his position to advocate for the provider sector for nearly ten years.

With over 225 members, NHS Providers is the membership organisation for the NHS acute hospitals and community, mental health and ambulance services.

Hopson has previously held various directorial roles at HM Revenue & Customs and worked as a consultant of the School Directorate in 2002 on behalf of the UK Department for Education.

Hopson also served as a managing director at Granada Media in the 1990s, and in 1992 he was a special adviser to the secretary of state in the UK Department of Culture, Media and Sport.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said: “I would like to offer my congratulations to Chris Hopson for his appointment to NHS England as its chief strategy officer.

“Chris has led NHS Providers with rigour and determination over the last ten years and has been a great advocate for the provider sector. It is encouraging that he will now take this knowledge, drive and insight with him to shape national healthcare policy.

“Chris and I have worked closely together over the last year, including around the Health and Care Act and in voicing the needs of the NHS during the heights of the pandemic. I would like to thank Chris for his support and I look forward to continuing to work with him in his new role.”

Article by
Fleur Jeffries

24th May 2022

24th May 2022

Quick links