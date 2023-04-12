Onyx Health announces three new hires

Onyx Health has announced three new appointments, marking the latest phase in the agency’s expansion.

Laura Waldron will be joining as an account manager, bringing with her over five years of industry experience. She was most recently digital marketing manager at Slater Heelis, after joining the company at the beginning of 2020 as digital marketing executive. Prior to that, she was a digital content executive at ActiveWin Media.

Katy Johns will be taking on the role of creative artworker. She joins the design team with extensive experience as a creative artworker. Lewis Hutchinson joins the agency as marketing communications trainee. Hutchinson will be taking on the role alongside his ongoing CIM studies, marking his first step towards a career in healthcare marketing.

Commenting on the new hires, Trevor Pill, managing director, said: “We’re delighted to have Laura, Katy and Lewis join the talented Onyx Health team to provide further creative and project management support. The north east has lots of talented people and as we continue to grow and make a global impact, we want our team to fulfil their potential and career aspirations without needing to leave the area.

“Our clients across the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors appreciate our collaborative nature and our ability to get the job done with a friendly and honest approach, qualities synonymous with north-east culture. Our new starters have these qualities in abundance and I'm looking forward to seeing the impact they’ll have on the agency.”

Pill took on his current position towards the end of 2022, after joining the agency six years ago as a client campaign manager in 2016. He then became associate director in 2017 and executive director in 2021, overseeing the agency's creative and strategic digital direction and delivery of international client projects.