OPEN Health appoints Stephen Chick as chief growth officer for Evidence & Access

Chick joins the consultancy from his role as vice president of business development at Symphony Health

Steve Chick

OPEN Health has announced the appointment of Stephen Chick as its chief growth officer for OPEN Health Evidence & Access.

In his new role, Chick will report to David Thompson, chief executive officer of OPEN Health Evidence & Access. Chick will be responsible for leading the organisation’s business development plans in order to grow revenue and expand market share.

In a career covering more than 30 years, Chick offers an extensive background of experience in business development and leadership positions in the health economics and outcomes research fields, as well as working with suppliers from the real-world evidence (RWE) and market access sectors.

Most recently, he served as vice president of business development for Symphony Health. Prior to this, he worked as a managing principle at Consumer Healthcare Insights Consulting. He was also vice president and general manager of life sciences at Allscripts, and senior vice president, RWE & Insights Clinical at inVentiv Health Clinical.

Commenting on OPEN Health’s latest appointment, David Thompson said: "Steve's experience in the health economics, real-world evidence, and market access arenas fits perfectly with OPEN Health’s Evidence & Access practice. We were colleagues previously, and I know his leadership qualities and business acumen will take our client engagement activities to the next level. We couldn’t be happier to have him join our team,” said Thompson.

Speaking about his new chapter, Chick said: “I’m excited to be part of this growing organisation and tap into my previous experiences to contribute to the success of OPEN Health.

“The patient journey and how to impact and improve the patient experience continue to be the focus of the industry for the future. I look forward to leveraging the assets and partnerships that OPEN Health offers to enhance patient outcomes and respond with agility and innovation to market access needs.”

Fleur Jeffries

12th September 2022

From: Marketing

