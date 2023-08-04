Porterhouse Insights appoints Ann-Marie Mulhall as account director

Global research and evidence consultancy Porterhouse Insights has announced the appointment of Ann-Marie Mulhall as account director.

Mulhall, a qualitative and quantitative research professional, brings seven years of healthcare research agency experience to the role.

She was most recently account director at Lumanity, after joining the agency in 2021 as account manager.

Prior to this, she was a qualitative and quantitative researcher at Research Partnership, and also worked as a clinical data scientist at GSK earlier in her career.

Executive director, Fabrice Allum, commented: “I am delighted that someone of Ann-Marie’s calibre has joined the Porterhouse Insights team.

“Following another tremendous year, where we have broken new ground in terms of clients and methodologies, Ann-Marie with her demonstrated experience will help us deliver these to our clients and support their business decisions in these challenging times.”

Also sharing his thoughts on the new hire, David Eatwell, head of insights, said: "We’re incredibly excited to welcome Ann-Marie to the team.

“She brings a valuable set of research acumen to our growing team, helping us to tread new ground and explore new client relationships, at the same time as helping to build who we are as a company and what we represent for our clients.”