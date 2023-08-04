Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

Porterhouse Insights appoints Ann-Marie Mulhall as account director

Mulhall brings seven years of healthcare research agency experience to the role

Ann-Marie Mulhall

Global research and evidence consultancy Porterhouse Insights has announced the appointment of Ann-Marie Mulhall as account director.

Mulhall, a qualitative and quantitative research professional, brings seven years of healthcare research agency experience to the role.

She was most recently account director at Lumanity, after joining the agency in 2021 as account manager.

Prior to this, she was a qualitative and quantitative researcher at Research Partnership, and also worked as a clinical data scientist at GSK earlier in her career.

Executive director, Fabrice Allum, commented: “I am delighted that someone of Ann-Marie’s calibre has joined the Porterhouse Insights team.

“Following another tremendous year, where we have broken new ground in terms of clients and methodologies, Ann-Marie with her demonstrated experience will help us deliver these to our clients and support their business decisions in these challenging times.”

Also sharing his thoughts on the new hire, David Eatwell, head of insights, said: "We’re incredibly excited to welcome Ann-Marie to the team.

“She brings a valuable set of research acumen to our growing team, helping us to tread new ground and explore new client relationships, at the same time as helping to build who we are as a company and what we represent for our clients.”

Article by
Emily Kimber

4th August 2023

From: Marketing

Share

PME Digital Edition

Subscribe to our email news alerts

PMHub

Add my company
Life Healthcare Communications

Life is a creative communications agency offering multi-channel solutions for the healthcare industry. We use a storytelling approach to turn...

Latest intelligence

AI in healthcare communication, today and tomorrow.
Advances in AI technology have meant that agencies can now provide genuine utility to healthcare communications....
How Can You Engage Healthcare Professionals Online? Practical Insights from Our 2023 Survey
Digital transformation is changing the way clinicians consume medical information. Improve engagement with HCPs using these best practices....
Hidden Heroes - Mednet Group Charity Walk for Mind
Every year, we get together as a company to take part in a sponsored walk to raise money for Mind, a charity we have close ties with....

Quick links