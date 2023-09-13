Please login to the form below

Publicis Groupe UK promotes Victoria Wright to CEO of Publicis Health UK

Wright first joined the group in 2007 as general manager of Publicis Resolute

Victoria WrightPublicis Groupe UK has announced the promotion of Victoria Wright to the role of chief executive officer of healthcare communications agency Publicis Health UK.

Wright has been with Publicis since 2007 and has fulfilled several senior positions, including her most recent post as chief executive officer of Langland.

She first joined the group as general manager of Publicis Resolute, and also served as group managing director, following her promotion from managing director in 2019.

Commenting on her latest venture, Wright said: “I am looking forward to leading Publicis Health into its next chapter. I firmly believe we will create something new and powerful together that clearly sets us apart from the rest of the pack, and ultimately make a real difference to patients’ lives.”

Wright will take over the role from Phillip Chin, who is stepping down from his position as president, Europe, of Publicis Health, after 40 years in the industry.

Chin said: “I am delighted to pass the reins to Victoria. Publicis Health UK will be in the best of hands. Victoria is a very experienced and highly regarded leader.”

Loris Nold, chief executive officer of Publicis Groupe EMEA, said: “I cannot think of a better leader than Victoria to take on this important responsibility.

“Victoria has a track record of building strong teams, products and businesses that deliver powerful and innovative work for our clients with real and measurable impact.”

Jen Brogan

15th September 2023

From: Marketing

