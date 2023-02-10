Publicis Health announces appointment of three new senior creatives

Publicis Health has announced the appointment of three new senior creatives across its UK business.

JP Racle will be joining Langland in the newly created role of design director, having most recently held the position of head of digital content and experience at Grey London, where he helped to establish the digital department.

In his new role, Racle will run Langland’s large, integrated design team that spans the four disciplines of clinical trial experience, medical strategy and education, public relations and policy, and advertising.

Matt Turrell joins Digitas Health as creative director, bringing with him extensive experience spanning integrated marketing, advertising and design, having held creative director roles at McCann Health, Langland, VML and Saatchi & Saatchi. In his latest venture, Turrell will be leading the agency’s digital-first creative offering.

Nanda Marth will be taking on the role of creative director at Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness. Marth joins the company with over 20 years’ experience working in healthcare advertising encompassing roles in the US, Brazil and the UK. She was previously executive creative director at VMLY&Rx and has worked with a range of agencies including Havas SO, Grey Group and Langland.

In her new role, Marth will be be responsible for driving the Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness creative agenda along with the new agency positioning – ‘Do Well’.

Commenting on the new hires, Philip Chin, president Europe, Publicis Health, said: “Boosting creative leadership across each of our Publicis Health UK agencies serves to reinforce our commitment to creativity and recognises the unique value it brings to build competitive advantage for our clients.

“These new additions will inspire their individual agencies with fresh ideas and work together to further enhance the creative reputation of Publicis Health.”

Andrew Spurgeon, chief creative officer Europe, Publicis Health, added: “We are increasingly partnering with clients to maximise the impact of their brands across platforms.

“Doing this with work that engages rather than interrupts is essential and demands creative thinkers who can combine storytelling and design with seamless technical delivery. JP, Nanda and Matt are the perfect trio to help us elevate our collective capabilities in this platform world, bringing with them hands-on experience from both health and consumer sectors.”