redthread market access appoints Victoria Thomas as head of strategic market access

Strategic market access and value communications company, redthread market access, has announced the appointment of Victoria Thomas as its new head of strategic market access.

Thomas brings 17 years of pharmaceutical and medical communications industry experience to the role and has held several senior positions. Most recently, she served as chief strategy and growth officer, value and access, at Havas M&C.

Prior to this, Thomas was director at Besper Solutions, and previously held the position of lifecycle manager at Chiesi UK.

Commenting on her new role, Thomas said: “I am incredibly excited to be joining the redthread team and supporting them on their growth journey.”



She continued: “I am extremely passionate about providing a platform for authentic, creative and disruptive storytelling within the market access space and I look forward to working with current and future clients.”



The founder of redthread and managing director, Nick Leach, commented: “We’re delighted that Victoria has chosen to join the senior leadership team at redthread. As we enter our next phase of growth, Victoria’s experience will be critical for helping our team to continue to deliver brilliant work alongside our fantastic clients, and to make sure we remain at the forefront of payer communications and access strategy.

“On a personal note, it’s great to see other leaders in the life sciences space buy into our redthread vision of delivering extraordinary work, prioritising people, and taking responsibility for a sustainable future for our planet.”