Research Partnership announces new CEO Gareth Phillips

Research Partnership has announced the appointment of Gareth Phillips as its new chief executive officer.

Phillips joins the company with a wealth of global experience, having spent 25 years in healthcare market research working with IMS Health – now IQVIA – and Synovate Healthcare, before it was acquired by Ipsos.

In his most recent role as UK managing director and head of EMEA at Ipsos, Phillips was the driving force behind a transformation of the healthcare business in Europe, leading the company to achieve consistent high growth over the past decade and helping to expand the London team to more than 250 people.



Prior to this, Phillips held roles at Synovate in the US, UK and Asia, and was the company’s managing director of Asia Pacific at the time of its integration into Ipsos.

Research Partnership’s two co-founding directors, Mary Assimakopoulos and Mark Jeffery, will be taking a step back from the operational running of the business, although they will remain on the senior management team in an advisory capacity.

“I am delighted and honoured to be taking on the role as CEO,” Phillips said. “I have long admired Research Partnership as a leader in the global healthcare market research space and look forward to building on the success that Mark and Mary have achieved in the last 25 years.”

Sharing his thoughts on the new appointment, Jeffery said: “Gareth is a highly regarded figure in healthcare market research and with him, we know that the company is in safe hands.

“We are confident that he will continue the strong growth that the company has enjoyed since its inception in 1997. We wish him every success.”