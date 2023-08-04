Research Partnership announces two new senior leadership hires

Research Partnership has announced the appointments of Sue Wild as president, US pharma and Tom Donnelly as a director in the US MedTech division.

Wild joins the company from Ipsos, where she has been serving as executive vice president and sector lead for its US Qualitative Healthcare business. She also previously led the firm's Global Healthcare Qualitative Center of Excellence and served as an in-house client engagement and business development expert.

Prior to Ipsos, Wild worked in the healthcare division of GfK in a variety of roles encompassing qualitative and quantitative research as well as key account management.

In her latest venture, she will oversee all of Research Partnership’s activities with its pharmaceutical client base in the US and lead its teams based in Fort Washington, New York and San Francisco.

Commenting on Wild’s appointment, Research Partnership's chief executive officer, Gareth Phillips, said: “As part of Inizio Advisory, we are committed to strengthening our partnerships with clients based in the US, both at the global and US market level, where we recognise there is significant opportunity for growth.

“With Sue at the helm, we are in excellent hands, and I know she will bring fresh ideas to help build on our success and deliver an exciting future for our teams and clients in the US.”

Donnelly, who has over 18 years of experience in healthcare insights, joins from Branding Science, where he has been serving as vice president, MedTech. Prior to this, he was vice president of MarketVision Research.

Donnelly also Leads Intellus Worldwide's Clear Health Communications Committee and is active in a range of industry groups, including the Advanced Medical Technology Association, the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society and the Digital Healthcare Collaborative.

In his new role, Donnelly will be reporting to Sabera Hyderally, who said: "I am so pleased to welcome Tom to Research Partnership. He brings a wealth of experience and valuable knowledge to the MedTech team which will be vital as we continue our ambitious plans to grow and develop solutions for our clients."