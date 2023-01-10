SCIRIS appoints Isaac Batley as new CEO

SCIRIS has announced the appointment of Isaac Batley as its new chief executive officer.

Batley joins the agency with extensive experience in the healthcare industry, having held roles across clinical research, sales and marketing within pharma companies and clinical research organisations.

During Batley's 20-year career as a healthcare communications leader, he built his own healthcare communications agency, which was acquired by Cello in 2014.

Batley then went on to lead Cello Health Communications Europe as CEO before taking on his most recent role as chairman of the company.

Commenting on his new venture, Batley said: “I was looking for a fresh challenge where I felt my experience and skills could add value, and the opportunity to take the helm at SCIRIS at such a pivotal point in the company’s journey, while the world around us is continuing to evolve, was instantly appealing to me.

“... I am hugely excited for the road ahead, which will see us further strengthening our offer and realising our full potential as a global healthcare communications powerhouse – all guided by our mission to deliver intelligent solutions, inspired by science.”

As CEO, Batley will lead the agency’s senior executive team, which will be responsible for strategy and operations. He will also join the board of directors alongside chairperson Viv Adshead, chief financial officer Sue Couldery and representatives from Waterland Private Equity, which partnered with SCIRIS in 2020.

Sharing her thoughts on the new appointment, Adshead said: “Isaac’s reputation precedes him as someone who leads with strength, but also great humility, and I am so delighted to have him on board. He ticks all the boxes in terms of what we were looking for – being deeply connected within our sector, having walked in the shoes of our customers as well as knowing the agency world inside out – and he is a genuine people person.

"Under Isaac’s direction, I am left in no doubt that SCIRIS has all the right ingredients to continue its upwards trajectory and I very much look forward to working closely with him.”