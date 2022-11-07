Sorted Communications appoints Harry Loney and Lorna Walkden as communications managers





Sorted Communications has appointed two new communications managers, Harry Loney (pictured left) and Lorna Walkden.

Loney and Walkden have over 35 years’ experience between them, spanning marketing and communication roles, and they both have a strong background in web content, SEO and corporate messaging.



Loney joins Sorted Communications following a career covering the higher education sector in England and Scotland, and has also worked as a freelance writer for his own content writing service. He previously held posts as a writer and a copywriter, and from 2016 to 2018 he worked as a communications manager at the UK Astronomy Technology Centre.

Commenting on his new position, Loney said: “It’s an exciting time to be joining Sorted Communications as the business continues to grow and collaborate with more clients.”



Walkden brings years of communications and marketing experience gained from roles in public and private sector companies.

She previously worked as a freelance marketer, copywriter, PR, events and administration expert for her own company for more than seven years. Prior to that, she served at Skills for Justice, starting out as a marketing officer and moving up to the role of marketing and communications manager.

She also worked for VENUEMASTERS, beginning as a marketing executive and then progressing within the business to take the position of marketing services manager.



Sharing her thoughts on her appointment, Walkden said: “The team at Sorted Communications shares my passion for providing clear, concise communications and I'm looking forward to working with clients to help turn their ideas into reality.”

Commenting on the changes at the agency, Ali Marsland, chief executive of Sorted Communications, said: “We are delighted to have secured two experienced communications professionals to join us.

“Harry and Lorna will work alongside our existing communications manager and communications and marketing assistant to manage and deliver annual reports, social media, web copy, case studies, blog posts and more for our wide-ranging client base.”